BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Police Department Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who made purchases in a local Target with a counterfeit credit card.

According to police, the suspect used the card on December 14 to purchase three gift cards and other items totaling $342.42.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a dark green hoodie, blue hat, black sweat pants, black slide sandals, and a white face mask.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!