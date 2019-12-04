Bossier police seek to ID man wanted for questioning in Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them identify a man they would like to talk to in connection with an alleged theft at Walmart last month.

According to Bossier police, it happened on Friday, Nov. 15 at 2536 Airline Drive.

The man is described as middle-aged with a mustache and beard, wearing a blue beanie cap, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.

