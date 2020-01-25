SPD: Investigation continues following arrest of 91-year-old Bossier City man on rape charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating more reports of possible victims of a 91-year-old Bossier City man already charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Otis Allen was arrested January 19 and charged with one count of first-degree rape as a result of an investigation that began in November 2019, according to SPD.

On Friday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Otis is a former Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy who retired in the 1980s.

Otis lives in a neighborhood near Walbrook Park in Bossier City, where some neighbors expressed shock at his arrest.

“We’ve lived here 15 years beside him, I’ve talked to him and I never dreamed of such. He was always very quiet, I mean you see him coming and go. I’ll be in the backyard and we’ll talk,” said Phyllis Dunmen, Allen’s next-door neighbor.

“Everybody knows everybody, it’s an established old neighborhood it really moves the neighborhood, everybody is affected by it one way or another,” said James Boogan, another neighbor.

Shreveport police say their investigation continues and they encourage any possible victims to come forward.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.