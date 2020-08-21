Bossier School Board member sentenced in anabolic steroid distribution conspiracy

Mike Mosura, 44, pleaded guilty August 8, 2019 to federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. (Photo: Bossier Parish School Board)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Bossier Parish School Board member and Bossier City man was sentenced to prison Friday for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Mike Mosura and 39-year-old Brant R. Landry were sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote. Landry was sentenced to 87 months in prison followed by three years of supervises release, and Mosura was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Mike Mosura and Brant R. Landry each pleaded guilty in August 2019.

According to information presented to the court, from January 2016 to May 2018, Mosura and Landry were involved in a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. United States Postal officials in Benton identified large volumes of mail that contained suspected drugs, many of which came from other countries, including China. On one occasion, a postal official observed Landry using gloves and a towel to place parcels in a collection box. The parcels were examined and found to contain illegal drugs.

The attorney’s office says on May 22, 2018, Landry’s vehicle was stopped by a Bossier Parish deputy for driving erratically. Landry told the deputy that he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication inside the vehicle.

After searching it, the deputy found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later identified as a synthetic Cathinone, and 11 vials of yellow liquid, later determined to be anabolic steroids. Further investigation revealed that Landry distributed steroids to Mosura, who in turn consumed and distributed the steroids to third parties.

The DEA Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.

