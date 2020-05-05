Bossier seeks help finding man who neglected to pay for two $240 welders

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s help in identifying a guy walked out of a local store with nearly $500 worth of merchandise.

On April 7 a man wearing a baseball cap and a red shirt entered Harbor Freight, 2001 Airline Drive and picked up two Chicago Electric brand welders with a price tag of $240 each, as cameras were running.

The suspect then left the business and fled the area in a black Ford F-150, leaving Harbor Freight to suffer a loss of $480.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

