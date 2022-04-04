HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is crediting the teamwork and response of deputies, SWAT, and the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team for bringing a potentially deadly standoff situation in Haughton over the weekend to a peaceful end.

Deputies responded at 12:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 400 block of Joe Lewis Road after a woman called to report a man had allegedly beaten her. The sheriff’s office says she told police he was armed and had barricaded himself in the house, threatening to shoot anyone who tried to enter.

Detectives got and executed a search and arrest warrant for the male suspect, 49-year-old Bobby Ray Daniels, but they say he refused to come out. After four hours and several unsuccessful attempts to get him to come out on his own, BPSO says one of the SWAT team members was able to apprehend Daniels without causing harm to anyone on the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on how the arrest was made.

Both the female victim and Daniels were checked by EMS and cleared. Bobby Daniels was arrested and booked into Bossier Parish Max on three felony charges.

“It’s this type of teamwork that makes me proud to lead the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Whittington said in a statement released Monday. “This high intense situation could have ended tragically. I commend the actions of our patrol, dispatchers, negotiators, and SWAT members who worked hard to resolve this incident without injury to anyone.”

Daniels is charged with one count of false imprisonment – offender armed with a dangerous weapon, one count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, and one count of aggravated battery. He remains in custody at Bossier Max on a $225,000 bond.