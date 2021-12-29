Bossier Sheriff’s Office needs help finding stolen trailer

Stolen trailer reported in Plain Dealing (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a horse trailer stolen in Plain Dealing.

Surveillance video was captured of a 1994 Sun Downer grey horse trailer with LA tag L217576, being towed from a deer lease in Plain Dealing last October. A white pickup truck believed to be a Heavy Duty Chevrolet 2500/3500 is seen on the video taking the trailer around 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 11.

They are asking that anyone with information about this theft contact BPSO detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

