Bossier teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to students

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City high school teacher is behind bars, accused of sending inappropriate sexual messages to a student.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Charles Wright of Monroe was arrested after an investigation into his behavior with students that revealed Wright allegedly sent sexual images to three students.

Wright was booked into Bossier Max Monday afternoon on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Bond has not been set.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation and it is possible that more victims will come forward.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 965-2418.