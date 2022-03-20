BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent stop of an oversized load on a parish road by the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) shined a light on a potential problem that potentially could cost Bossier taxpayers millions in road repairs, according to Patrick Jackson, Bossier Parish Attorney.

An oil field equipment hauler driving a 12-axle truck and lowboy trailer, which weighed in at 232,000 pounds, qualifying it as a “superload” under Louisiana law and requiring a lengthy certification process from the state, as well as a permit from the parish.

But the company cited did not apply for the required two-week road and bridge analysis and engineering study necessary to obtain a state permit, nor did it apply for a parish permit, which is also required in order to drive on parish roads. Parish officials say.

Russel Crain, commanding officer of CVEU said the company knew it was breaking the law, but did it anyway, as the $18,000 fine assessed was chicken feed compared to what it would have cost to adhere to the law.

This 12-axle truck and lowboy trailer weighed in at 232,000 pounds, qualifying it as a “superload” under Louisiana law. (Photo courtesy Bossier Police Jury)

“They just laughed that off. They said it would have cost about $50,000 to separate the load,” Crain said. “The real sting here is we had a company in place who was going to do it right, and the industry chose to take the low bidder and hire someone to circumvent the law.”

When the issue came to light at Wednesday’s Bossier Police Jury meeting, Jackson told members that trucks flying in the face of state and parish weight requirements “can destroy $10 million worth of roads and bridges in a single pass.”

Jackson said some companies complain about the cost of a fine “…but that’s nothing when compared to what it costs the taxpayers of Bossier Parish. These folks thought they could get away with it to save some money.”

Although Jackson said the parish currently has rules in place that apply to similar situations, there’s a problem about what constitutes an appropriate penalty, particularly when a company intentionally ignores the law.

“Should we hire experts on behalf of the parish and study the entire route to determine the damage one thing did along the route and sue them for the amount? Is the criminal citation sufficient for the company that knowingly did this? They knew, they did it on purpose,” he said.

Bossier Parish has regulations in place that require oil and gas producers to obtain a $500,000 surety bond in case of damages to parish roads or bridges.

Craig said that gives the parish an instrument to assess actual damages and call in the bond to make repairs.

“We’re not trying to vilify anyone, but our roads and bridges are precious resources. It costs a lot of money when folks come to town and don’t respect our laws and Wild-Wild West their way through the parish,” Jackson said.

Download the KTAL News app 📲

“It creates problems, and the tax base is not there to support it. Our ad valorem is small.”

Jackson pointed to a huge discrepancy in the severance taxes paid by the oil and gas industry and the amount returned to Bossier Parish by the state. Industry companies paid roughly $48 million in taxes while the parish is capped at just over one million dollars in returned revenue.

“This truck was headed to Poole Road. We are spending three million to repair Poole Rd. and we will get back one million to make repairs if needed. Our parish roads are set up for residential traffic, school buses, and an occasional trash truck. They can’t take this kind of traffic,” he said.

He added that one problem facing the parish is trying to monitor movements of equipment being transported on parish roads and enforce oversized load regulations with only three officers. “There’s a good chance some companies are managing to avoid detection and possible violations.”

He used a movie analogy to describe some companies’ “catch us if you can” attitude.

“Thank goodness we caught this one, but how many did we not catch? What we’ve got here is Smokey and the Bandit,” he said.