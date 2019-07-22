Bossier woman charged after stealing $23,000 from employer

BOSSIER CITY (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

Bossier City police detectives say they found evidence that 29-year-old Ashley Lynn Ray stole about $23,000 from AmeriGas in the 3800 block of E. Texas Street over a 19-month period in 2017 and 2018.

AmeriGas reported the crime to Bossier City Police in May 2019 after its fraud division discovered money was missing.

Ray was picked up on a warrant at the Shreveport City Jail early Monday morning by Bossier City police and charged with 53 counts of forgery and 1 felony count of theft.

She is being held in Bossier Max on a $275,000 bond.

