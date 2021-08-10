Bossier woman jailed for allegedly stealing TVs from Walmart, macing employees

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City woman accused of stealing televisions from a Shreveport Walmart and then macing two employees is now in police custody.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Deonshanique Thompson was arrested on Monday and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the June 28 robbery in the 4700 block of Northport Dr.

Thompson and another woman allegedly pushed a cart of five flat-screen TVs out of the garden center and loaded them into a white Cadillac Escalade. A man also got out of the SUV and helped the women load the TVs. When two employees tried to intervene and Thompson sprayed them with mace.

Once CPSO detectives identified Thompson as one of the suspects they obtained a warrant for her arrest. Thompson was then located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Thompson was charged with simple robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. She was also booked as an in-state fugitive from Bossier City and faces multiple charges of armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, and theft of a firearm by Shreveport Police.