Bowie Co. man indicted on 16 felony charges involving child sex abuse, bestiality

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a Hooks man on 16 felony charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls and a dog.

Cody Austin Wright, 34 (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

Cody Austin Wright, 34, is accused of sexual misconduct with three girls after one of the girls reported that Wright installed windows with two-way glass in his home and was recording video of her while she showered.

Investigators executed a search warrant for Wright’s house and phone in June that turned up video of a man engaged in sexual activity with a female dog, according to probable cause documents.

In addition to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, Wright is also charged with one count of promotion of child pornography, five counts of sexual performance by a child, four counts of indecency with a child by exposure involving two of the alleged victims, and a charge of bestiality.

Wright is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds of more than $2 million.