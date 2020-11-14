Bowie County man sentenced to 17 years for distribution of child pornography

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for distributing child pornography in East Texas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Troy Dewayne Daniels pleaded guilty on August 6 to the distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. Judge Schroeder also ordered Daniels to pay restitution to his victims and to register as a sex offender.

According to information presented in court, in October 2019, Daniels used social media apps to communicate with an undercover law enforcement officer. During the conversation, Daniels described his progress in grooming a female child for sexual exploitation, including stating that he was “hoping” to go “[a]ll the way” with her.

\During the conversation, Daniel admitted to the undercover officer that he had been looking at pictures and videos of younger girls “for a while.” Daniels then sent the undercover officer an image of child pornography claiming that the prepubescent female child depicted looked like the child he had been grooming.

Daniels did so in exchange for nonpornographic images of the undercover officer’s (fictional) daughter. Several days later, Daniels reached out to the undercover officer and asked if he could “play” with the officer’s (fictional) daughter on Snapchat. In November 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Daniels’s home.

Inside, officers found electronic devices containing more than 600 images of child pornography. The images found depicted prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic abuse or other depictions of violence, and depictions of the sexual exploitation of infants and toddlers.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.