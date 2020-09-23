Bowie County rapper and co-defendant sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Bowie County, Texas, men today were sentenced for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Justin Rashad Young, 31, and Joshea Cardwell, 30, were sentenced to 140 months and 130 months respectively in federal prison on drug, firearms and conspiracy charges.

On June 25, Young, a rapper and club promoter known as “Band Aid” was found guilty of conspiring with Joshea Cardwell to traffic methamphetamine and marijuana in Texarkana following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

Cardwell, known as “Too Tall,” on June 4 pleaded guilty to conspiring with Young and possessing a firearm in furtherance of their drug conspiracy.

According to information presented in court on June 28, police found Young and Cardwell in the Magnuson Hotel near North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, with more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of marijuana, drug distribution materials and a Taurus 9 mm pistol.

Young previously had been shot at a drug house on Waterman Street in Texarkana, and on another occasion was found in possession of marijuana after he left another drug house.

Evidence recovered from Young’s cell phones and Facebook account revealed Young regularly possessed firearms in connection with his drug business.

During the trial, a witness described how Cardwell and Young had been working together for months to sell methamphetamine and marijuana, which Cardwell was buying from California.

Both men Young were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 14, 2018, and again on July 24, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.