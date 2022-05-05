SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after police say he shot a woman in a hotel room on Monkhouse Drive Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting reported in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive at about 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a female with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital to treat a life-threatening injury.

Initial reports indicated the man told officers his girlfriend had shot herself. Once at the hospital, however, the woman told police that the gunshot was not self-inflicted. Investigators were able to gather enough information and evidence to arrest 39-year-old Matthew Foster on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Police brought Foster to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning. He was later booked into Shreveport City Jail. No bond is set.