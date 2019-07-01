BPCC issues statement on former comptroller accused of stealing almost $260K

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Bossier Parish Community College today issued a statement about the indictments of a former comptroller at the school and two alleged accomplices who are accused of bilking the community college out of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

In the statement, BPCC says as soon as it realized there might have been fraud involved, the school contacted the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), who notified the Office of the Inspector General.

The statement also says BPCC has worked closely with state and federal Inspector General offices on the investigations.

The culmination of those investigations came on Wednesday, a federal grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment of former BPCC Carol Bates, 48, that includes one count of conspiracy to commit to commit wire fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud.

Bates is accused of issuing $259,591.87 in refunds to seven people not qualified to receive them from 2013 to 2016.

Two of those people , 27-year-old Faith Alexander and 34-year-old Marquis Perry, also are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and Perry is charged with an additional three

counts of wire fraud.

Perry allegedly received seven refunds totally $49,524.65 in 2015 and 2016, while Alexander allegedly received eight refunds totally $45, 482.65 from 2014 through 2016.

The remaining five received 30 refunds, who after receiving them, transferred one-half to two-thirds of them back to Bates.

BPCC’s entire statement is as follows:

“When the alleged fraud occurred, Bossier Parish Community College immediately followed the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) protocol by notifying System staff who in turn notified the Office of Inspector General. Throughout the investigation, BPCC has worked closely with investigators from the State and Federal IG offices. These offices have been complimentary of the support BPCC has provided during this process. With legal proceedings on-going, the College has no further comment at this time.”

