BPSO: Off-duty deputy airlifted after shooting in Benton

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy late Monday afternoon in Benton.
According to BPSO Lt. Bill Davis, it happened around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Rd. The sheriff’s office says he was shot multiple times by a family member, who is in custody.
The victim has been airlifted to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
