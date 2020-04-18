BPSO: 1 charged for allegedly robbing travelers at gunpoint, search underway for 2nd suspect

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man is behind bars, accused of robbing stranded travelers at gunpoint after stopping to “help” them with their stalled car, and deputies are searching for a second suspect.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Cherrod Hill is charged with two counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal property damage.

BPSO says Hill and his accomplice allegedly stopped to help a stalled vehicle on Highway 2 in Plain Dealing that had just crossed a bridge into Bossier Parish. Instead of helping the stranded travelers, Hill and the second robber threatened to shoot the victims with a rifle if they did not give up their belongings. They also broke the window of the vehicle while the victims were inside. Hill and the other robber took money and jewelry and left the scene.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives say during an investigation, they worked closely with the victims, who were able to identify Hill as one of the robbers.

Hill is booked in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Prison on a $235,000 bond. Detectives are still searching for the other suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

