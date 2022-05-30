BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Bossier City Police Department to conduct a safety checkpoint in Bossier City late Saturday night.

During the checkpoint, officers screened 487 vehicles, conducted 21 traffic stops, and performed 24 field sobriety tests in the 1200 block of East Texas.

Three people were arrested for driving under the influence, one person was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and another driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Several other drivers were cited for a variety of traffic offenses including driving without a license, no child restraint, open container violations, and driving under suspension.

“We expected to encounter more impaired drivers due to Memorial Day weekend and Mudbug Madness, but we are always happy to see voluntary compliance,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes, Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “We encourage people to get out, enjoy their weekends, and enjoy our local festivals, but we encourage them to do it as safely as possible. Your decisions don’t always just affect you. Driving impaired can have devastating and permanent consequences for everyone involved.”

The checkpoint was funded through a $14,040 Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving grant.

Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers 24 hours a day by calling 911 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office directly at (318) 965-2203.