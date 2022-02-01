HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man already in the Bossier Maximum Security Jail for possessing child pornography was hit with 379 additional counts of the same crime and his bond has been increased.

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives say in December, Michael James Nichols, 35 was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse images after detectives searched his home and found them on his computer. At the time of his arrest, Nichols admitted to downloading and possessing the images. He was arrested and charged with 30 counts of possessing child abuse images.

Deputies said at the time of Nichols’ arrest a thorough forensic investigation of his computer still needed to be completed as they expected the number of charges would increase. They were right.

According to BPSO, detectives sifted through tens of thousands of images on Nichols’ computer and found 409 that are known identified victims on his computer.

Nichols now sits in Bossier Max on 409 counts of possession of child sexual images and his bond has been increased to $1.5 million.