BPSO arrest teenage suspect in Plain Dealing murder in less than 24 hours

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It took Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives less than 24 hours to arrest an 18-year-old Springhill man in a shooting that left one man dead and a wounded a woman in Plain Dealing Sunday night.

Steven Zane Dyer, of the 800 block of Oglee Road in Springhill, was arrested Monday afternoon by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives determined Dyer was an acquaintance of the man and woman, who were family members and lived at the 500 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing where Dyer allegedly shot each of them multiple times.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, detectives worked through the night and into Monday to solve the Sunday night homicide investigation in Plain Dealing that claimed a man’s life and hospitalized a woman.

Bossier detectives say the homicide is still under investigation and other arrests are possible.

A second shooting that took place less than two hours later in which someone drove or walked by and shot at a house on East Gilmer Street in Plain Dealing also is under investigation. Arrests also are possible in that case.

Plain Dealing Police, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, the Bossier City Police Department, and Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office assisted BPSO detectives in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect.

Dyer was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility late Monday afternoon for booking; his bond is set $700,000.

