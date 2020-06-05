BPSO: Benton sex offender arrested, accused of attempted rape and sexual battery

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton man is behind bars, accused of raping a woman last month and sexually assaulting her Friday morning.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Jessie Black, who lived in the 100 block of Black Road, is charged with attempted first-degree rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Bossier Parish deputies say Black raped a woman on May 23, and sexually assaulted the victim again on Friday, June 5. Black is currently serving as a Tier 1 sex offender from a 2002 conviction of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Black was arrested by deputies Friday afternoon, and taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is still pending.

