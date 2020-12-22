BPSO: Beware of burglars breaking into vehicles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking all Shreveport and Bossier City residents to lock their vehicles while they are at home or while out shopping.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are seeing an increase in car burglaries due to people leaving their vehicles unlocked.

“They are continuing to see people leave their doors unlocked at their homes, shopping plazas, and even at churches. This being an open invitation for criminals to break in and take valuable items,” Public Information Officer Bill Davis said in a statement Monday.

BPSO was able to get surveillance video of an unidentified suspect breaking into multiple cars on Saturday between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

BPSO LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN CAR BURGLARIES IN HAUGHTON NEIGHBORHOOD

BPSO says the car has been found by the Bossier City Police Department, but the suspect is still out on the loose.

“You have to keep your cars locked, even in the daytime now,” Louisiana resident Elmira Wafer said.

The Sheriff’s office is asking residents if they recognize the suspect in the video call the Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.