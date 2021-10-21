BPSO: Bossier City man charged with 5 counts of child pornography

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is in custody after detectives allegedly found images documenting sexual abuse against minors on his devices.

According to online booking records, 38-year-old Beau Helms, was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Prison Tuesday night on five counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

“Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Beau Helms after executing a warrant to seize his electronic devices,” BPSO deputy Rod White said. “Detectives found multiple files of child sexual abuse images on his electronic devices.”

White says more charges are pending after a forensic examination of Helms’ electronic devices.

Bond has not been set yet.