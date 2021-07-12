BPSO: Bossier man wanted on contractor fraud charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City detectives are seeking help finding a man wanted for contractor fraud.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Steven Cantu, owner of Artistic Backyard Creations LLC had been hustling people out of their money with his father Fabio Cantu who was arrested Friday on two counts of home improvement fraud.

Detectives say Artistic Backyard Creations, LLC has been operating with an expired license since June 1. Steven and his father are also charged with knowingly failing to apply the money received to these jobs under the contract.

A local resident says she paid the Bossier business around $30,000 in deposits for a swimming pool to be built but ended up with just a big hole dug up in her backyard.

Steven is wanted for two counts of contractor fraud and one count of misapplication of payments.

If anyone knows where Steven Cantu may be call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.