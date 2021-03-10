BPSO Checkpoint: Out of almost 700 cars, 3 DWI, 3 drug and 1 weapons arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There were only eight arrests out of nearly 700 vehicles screened in an overnight sobriety checkpoint conducted Saturday night and early Sunday by Bossier Sheriff’s deputies and other officers in the 1700 block of Airline Drive on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, the screening did not include a vehicle involved in a fatal collision after a Shreveport man, who Louisiana State Police troopers suspect was impaired, veered out of his lane into oncoming traffic on Louisiana Highway 162 west of Linton Road in Bossier Parish. The crash, which which happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, claimed the life of a Benton woman who was a passenger in the car that was hit. LSP said toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

Throughout the course of the checkpoint, deputies screened 678 vehicles, made eight traffic stops, conducted 25 field sobriety tests and arrested three subjects for driving while under the influence (DWI).

Other arrests made included three drug arrests, one weapons-related arrest, and one felony domestic violence warrant arrest.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement

“People often referred to DWI as a victim-less crime, but it truly is a life-and-death issue.” said BPSO Deputy Ryan Rhodes of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

“Although the number of impaired driving arrests were relatively low in relation to the number of cars screened and field sobriety tests administered, we are hopeful this means that the residents are beginning to understand the importance of voluntary compliance in regards to DWI laws,” Rhodes said.

Bossier deputies were assisted in this operation by Louisiana State Police, Troop G, officers from the Bossier City Police Department and deputies from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

The effort was funded by an impaired driving grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.