BPSO deputy allegedly shot by daughter recovering; daughter appears in court

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy who was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Monday evening after his daughter allegedly shot him multiple times, was doing well Tuesday morning, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

BPSO Deputy Burt Wich, was off duty when he allegedly was shot by his reportedly estranged daughter, 22-year-old Kalee Wich at his home in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton, La.

Kalee Wich

Kalee Wich was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives, who then arrested her. She was taken to Bossier Maximum Security in Plain Dealing where she was booked on one count of attempted first degree murder.

While the Sheriff’s Office reported that Wich was stable, alert and walking around his hospital room on Tuesday morning, his daughter appeared in the courtroom before Bossier District Judge Mike Nerren by video from Bossier Max.

The younger Wich told Nerren she was unable to afford and attorney, so he appointed the Public Defenders office to represent her. No future court date was set.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the 56-year-old Burt Wich has been in law enforcement for more than 25 years.

In April 2020, Kalee Wich was arrested and charged with possessing less than 14 grams of marijuana.

On May 28, Bossier District Judge Parker Self placed her in the District Attorney’s Diversion program, which is offered as an alternative to offenders who qualify. Participants receive help in a number of areas such as counseling, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and others.

But at a hearing on Sept. 29, 2020, the Bossier District Attorney’s office revoked her from the program. During that hearing, Wich told Self she wished to represent herself and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Self sentenced her to pay a fine of $200 plus court costs, gave her two months to pay it, but if she failed to do so, sentenced her to 15 days in jail.