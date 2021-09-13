BPSO detectives arrest Bossier man for possessing child porn, woman in his home for possessing drugs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested for possessing child pornographic images, while a woman in the same home at the time a search warrant was executed was arrested on a drug charge.

On Friday, Joshua Stapf, 38, of the 5400 block of Barksdale Boulevard was charged with three counts of possessing phonography involving juveniles, while 32-year-old Chelsea Page, who was in the home, was arrested on a drug charge.

Stapf’s arrest was the result of a search of his home after BPSO detectives conducted a preliminary investigation and applied for a search warrant, which was issued.

Detectives say during their search they found several child pornographic images on Stapf’s electronic devices, and during the search found Schedule II (Methamphetamines) believed to belong to Page.

Stapf was interviewed and arrested in the detective’s office on three counts of sexual abuse images involving children. Stapf’s bond was set at $7,500, and his booking sheet at Bossier Parish Maximum Security reflects he already has bonded out of jail.

Page, however, is still incarcerated and on Monday appeared in Bossier District Court via video from Bossier Max. Court minutes reflect that the Bossier Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Page after she indicated she was unable to afford an attorney. She is being held on a $3,500 bond.

Court records do not reflect Stapf has appeared in Bossier District Court since June 2010 when he pleaded guilty to felony theft, sentenced to five years at hard labor, which was then suspended, released, and ordered to spend three years on probation and to make restitution over a 12-month period.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.