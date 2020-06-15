BPSO detectives seek help identifying this suspect in a string of car burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person in connection to a string of car burglaries.

Between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, this man was caught on surveillance video in the Forest Hills Subdivision in Haughton.

Detectives are looking for a total of three men they believe are involved in the burglaries. One suspect is pictured, another one can be seen with only his back to the camera and the other suspect is not pictured.

Anyone who has information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Criminal Division at 318-965-3418.

