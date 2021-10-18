BPSO: Haughton man arrested, accused of indecent behavior with juveniles

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BPSO says 39-year-old Gary Robinson of Horachek Road in Haughton was arrested on October 7 and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile after an investigation into an incident they say happened at a Benton home.
As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office says detectives added two more charges on October 15 of sexual battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17.
As of late Monday afternoon, Robinson remained held at the Bossier Maximum Security facility on $210,000 bond.
