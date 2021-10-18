BPSO: Haughton man arrested, accused of indecent behavior with juveniles

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gary Robinson, 39, of Haughton, is charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of sexual battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

BPSO says 39-year-old Gary Robinson of Horachek Road in Haughton was arrested on October 7 and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile after an investigation into an incident they say happened at a Benton home.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office says detectives added two more charges on October 15 of sexual battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17.

As of late Monday afternoon, Robinson remained held at the Bossier Maximum Security facility on $210,000 bond.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss