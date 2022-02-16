BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Benton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen/missing horse.

The horse is described as a Buckskin mare, between 56 and 60 inches tall, it has four black stockings, and is said to be microchipped.

The owner believes the animal went missing from the 400 block of Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton between Feb. 11 and Feb 13.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing horse, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.