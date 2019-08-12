BPSO: “Ice Machine Bandits” caught on camera again

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man and woman caught on surveillance cameras last week breaking into an ice machine on Airline Drive apparently struck again at another location nearby on the same night.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pair that worked together to pull off the heist in the 5200 block of Airline Drive around midnight Saturday, August 3 was also captured on camera breaking into a self-pay kiosk at a self-storage business just up the road in the 5400 block of Airline a few minutes later. Investigators say an additional female was seen with them in that incident. The trio was also apparently were in the same white four-door Dodge Ram 1500 used at both crimes.

On top of that, Benton police believe the man seen perpetrating those crimes is also the man caught on surveillance camera stealing money at the Benton Laundromat Self-Service at the 6300 block of Highway 3 in Benton around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. Surveillance video shows him going to the bathroom and then exiting when no one else was present inside the business. He then looks around for a while, goes back to his truck, and enters the laundromat with some tools. He goes to the coke machine, breaks the lock, and steals the cash.

“Someone has to know who these crooks are,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Monday afternoon. “There have been quality video and still images, and I encourage whoever might recognize who these people are to speak up.”

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows the identity of these suspects to call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip. Find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

You can also directly contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, 24 hours a day.

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.