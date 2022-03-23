BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man already behind bars on a felony armed robbery charge is now charged with murder after confessing to a fatal shooting in Plain Dealing in August 2020.

Detectives say 27-year-old Carttavious Qualls of Springhill was in jail in Webster Parish on a different felony charge when he confessed to shooting 19-year-old Roderick Coleman of Shreveport.

Investigators say Coleman was shot at a party at a house on Birch Street on August 23, 2020.

Qualls was in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center (BDCC) on an unrelated armed robbery charge. While he was in custody in Webster Parish, BPSO says Qualls told corrections officers that he was responsible for the 2020 fatal shooting.

He was transferred from BDCC to meet with detectives in Bossier Parish, where he confessed had was arrested and booked into Bossier Max with one count of second-degree murder. His bond is $500,000.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and there are other suspects in custody related to the fatal shooting.

KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, were all arrested and charged on one count of illegal use of a weapon. Gilmore was released on a $15,000 bond, the other two men are still in custody each is held on a $15,000 bond.