BPSO investigates early-morning fatal shooting in Plain Dealing

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting in Plain Dealing, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

BPSO patrol deputies initially responded to the scene at the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced deceased.

BPSO Crime Scene Investigators and detectives worked throughout the night tracking down every lead. Plain Dealing Police officers also are investigating.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin notification.

Detectives urge anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

