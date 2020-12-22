BPSO: Lock your car, help stop vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to lock your car and help stop vehicle burglaries.

BPSO Patrol deputies have taken reports of three vehicle burglaries in the past day.

On Tuesday BPSO released a PSA on how you can stop criminals from breaking into your car.

Detectives said criminals are checking neighborhoods for unlocked vehicles and stealing whatever they can including guns, phones, and cash. Many of the stolen items are often used to commit other crimes including theft and homicide.

Sheriff Julian Whittington also stressed the importance of the L.O.C. campaign:

Lock their vehicles

their vehicles Observe your surroundings

your surroundings Call and report suspicious activity