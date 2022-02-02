HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who was captured on surveillance video walking out of a gas station with a bottle of rum tucked in his jacket.

Police say the man walked into the Station 80 store in 2900 block of Hwy 80 in Haughton picked up the bottle of rum and tucked it into his jacket. He wandered around the store a little more before leaving the store without paying for it. Once he was outside of the business he got on his bike and peddled west toward Hwy 80.

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office are asking anyone who knows or has seen the suspect call 318-965-3418