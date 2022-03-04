BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man already behind bars on juvenile sex crimes is now facing more charges.

Conrad Williams, 55, was arrested Monday and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Prison on three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Williams is now also charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile, two counts of second-degree sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, and an additional count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Williams has remained held at the Bossier Maximum Security Prison since his arrest. BPSO says his bond, which was originally set at $750,000, has been bumped up to $1,210,000 with the new charges.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and they encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.