BPSO nabs another Bossier City man on child porn charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish deputies say they have nabbed a Bossier City man for child porn just a day after they arrested another man on similar charges.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Roger Johnson is charged with five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. Johnson was arrested Thursday by deputies, accused of possessing child sexual abuse images of children under the age of 13.

This arrest comes a day after Bossier deputies charged 44-year-old Robert Summers for possession of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice when he attempted to destroy evidence. Authorities did not say if the two arrests were connected.

“Our detectives will not let up,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“We know this type of criminal behavior is happening all over our country, but we will not tolerate sexual abuse of children here in Bossier Parish. Our team of detectives is specifically trained with state-of-the-art forensic technology to find and capture these criminals.”

Johnson was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. His bond is pending. Detectives are continuing their investigation, and additional charges are anticipated.