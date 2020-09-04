BPSO on deadly Plain Dealing shooting: ‘Someone knows what happened’

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is putting out the call for information in a shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old man in Plain Dealing late last month.

Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman on Shreveport was killed early on the morning of August 23 at a home in the 400 block of Birch Street. Investigators say Coleman was shot “while at a large gathering of people at the residence.”

“Bossier detectives are aggressively investigating the homicide and are urging people to come forward with information,” said a statement released by BPSO Friday. “They say that with the large number of people there that night, someone knows what happened…and they need that person(s) to say something.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or go online and submit a tip at http://www.bossiercrimestoppers.org/. Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

