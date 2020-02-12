BPSO seek help finding would-be Coke machine thieves

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying two alleged thieves who were seen on surveillance video trying to break into Coke machine at a local apartment complex.

It happened on Jan. 30, 2020, when two unknown suspects were caught on video trying to break into the coke machine at the Reserves Apartment Complex in the 4800 of Airline Drive.

The coke machine was located in the pool area of the complex where multiple cameras surveilled the area. The two men a white SUV and walk to the coke machine.

The video shows the second man approach the coke machine, pull out a crow bar from under his hoodie and attempts to pry it open. The man continues to try to open the machine for approximately thirty minutes while the other looks on. He gives up on his attempts to open the machine and instead the other man steals a table from the seating area.

Detectives say both men then got into the passenger side of the SUV, possibly indicating a third subject was driving, and then drove away.

One of the suspects is described as a heavy-set black male with dreadlocks. He has tattoos down both arms, is wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a slender white male with facial hair wearing a blue hoodie and dark gray pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of either of these suspects is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418.

