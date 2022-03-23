BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the illegal shooting of livestock in Elm Grove in February.

According to police, a property owner in the 1300 block of Hwy 157 in Elm Grove found two of his cows dead from multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Feb. 19.

Detectives later found shell casings of a 45-caliber firearm and determined that was the caliber of the gun used to kill the cows, police say. Detectives believe the shooting could have happened between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.

Police ask anyone that may have information to call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-2203.