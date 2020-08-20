BPSO seeks help identifying suspect that stole dirt bike

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify someone that decided to ride off with another person’s dirt bike last week without the owner’s permission.

According to BPSO, between August 7 and 8, someone stole a 2006 Kawasaki dirt bike valued around $3,000 from a residence at the 1300 block of Caplis-Sligo Road.

Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

A game camera from the area captured the image of someone detectives are calling a ‘person of interest’.

If anyone has information about the identity of this person of interest or any information about who may have stolen this dirt bike, call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.

