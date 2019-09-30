BPSO seeks information on store theft

BOSSIER CITY. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who may be in connection to an alleged theft on Sept. 8.

According to BPSO, surveillance from Target in Bossier City shows a man switching barcode stickers on a Google WiFi, which is valued at $259.00, with a barcode sticker to an item valued at only $6.98.

The man was then observed paying only $6.98 for the Google WiFi at one of the store’s self-checkout counters prior to exiting the business with the merchandise.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photographs is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.

Those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to contact the number above as well.

