BPSO seeks man caught on camera withdrawing cash from ATM using cloned credit cards

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking to identify a man caught on camera using a cloned credit/debit card to withdraw money from a Shreveport ATM twice last month.

BSO detectives were able to get surveillance video footage from the ATM at the Progressive Bank on Fern Ave. in Shreveport that shows the man withdrawing cash using a cloned card around 8:38 p.m. August 27.

The man drove up to the ATM in his truck wearing a face mask and ball cap. He spent the next 11 minutes withdrawing cash, from what the sheriff’s office says appears to be multiple cloned credit/debit cards. Then two hours later at 10:49 p.m., the suspect drove through the ATM once again, this time wearing a different face mask and ball cap and withdrawing cash on the cloned cards for 17 minutes.

The man is described as a black male, with hands that appear cut and calloused. He was driving a silver 4-door 4×4 Chevrolet Silverado and has a rather large tattoo on his left arm. At several places in the video, the mask lowers on the suspect’s face, and detectives are hopeful someone will recognize this man.

The crime is called Access Device Fraud (LRS 14:70.4).

Anyone who has information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.