BPSO seeks name of truck owner in hit-and-run at Cypress Lake

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run at a Cypress Lake boat launch Sunday.

According to BPSO, detectives were able to get a photo of a grey or silver Ford F-250 towing a boat that was seen leaving the Cypress Park and Recreation boat launch area on Highway 162 in Benton at 3:36 p.m. on April 26. The victim told authorities the truck that ran into their boat trailer, but they were not able to get a license plate number.

BPSO says the victim also provided a description of the driver – young white male with scruffy hair.

If anyone has information about this truck, the driver, or who may have witnessed anything else at the boat launch around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. You can also report your tip anonymously at Bossier Crime Stoppers, (318) 424-4100.

