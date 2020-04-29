BPSO seeks name of truck owner in hit-and-run at Cypress Lake

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run at a Cypress Lake boat launch Sunday.

According to BPSO, detectives were able to get a photo of a grey or silver Ford F-250 towing a boat that was seen leaving the Cypress Park and Recreation boat launch area on Highway 162 in Benton at 3:36 p.m. on April 26. The victim told authorities the truck that ran into their boat trailer, but they were not able to get a license plate number.

BPSO says the victim also provided a description of the driver – young white male with scruffy hair.

If anyone has information about this truck, the driver, or who may have witnessed anything else at the boat launch around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. You can also report your tip anonymously at Bossier Crime Stoppers, (318) 424-4100.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss