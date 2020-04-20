BPSO seeks owners of stolen property recovered in Caddo, Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the owners of some items from residential and business burglaries in both Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Police say some of the items were unique and specific and they believe whoever they were stolen from would recognize them.

According to BPSO, those items include a collection of older and antique Louisiana plates, a collection of coins, service ribbons, rank insignia, two airline “years of service” pendants, Air Force and Kuwait coins, nursing pendants, an odd collection of antique cuff links and tie clips, a hospital gown with baby feet inked onto it, a dollar bill with Hank Williams Jr signature and old concert ticket.

Collection of antique cuff links and tie clips (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Nursing pendants (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Air Force and Kuwait coins (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Two airline “years of service” pendants(Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Collection of coins (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

The cases are from an investigation with Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team who seized the stolen items valued at thousands of dollars while recently executing a search warrant at a home in Bossier Parish.

Police have made three arrests in the case. Jon Michael Strickland, 30, faces multiple charges of burglary and possession of stolen things. Lindsay Klark Wallace, 30, is charged with possession of stolen things and meth, as well as being wanted on a fugitive warrant, and Brandy Nicole Benoit, 39, is charged with possession of stolen things and meth.

They were each booked into Bossier Max. Police say more charges are pending.

If these stolen items belong to you or if you know who might own these items, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office asks you to call (318) 965-3540 and ask to speak with Detective Jared Whitard.

