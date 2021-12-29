BPSO seeks public’s help locating man wanted for home invasion, battery

WANTED: Cordell Wade, 31, second-degree battery, child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, and home invasion. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for home invasion, battery, and domestic abuse charges.

According to police, 31-year-old Cordell Wade has arrest warrants on charges of second-degree battery, child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, and home invasion.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

