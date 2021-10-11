BPSO, SPD launch dual investigations into body found in Bossier lake believed to have been killed in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are conducting a dual investigation of a homicide that is believed to have taken place within the Shreveport city limits, though the body was found in Lake Bistineau in south Bossier Parish.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. Sunday, a fisherman spotted a body in Lake Bistineau and contacted the Sheriff’s office.

BPSO deputies and the Marine Unit responded and retrieved the body, which had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

After a preliminary investigation and examination of the body, the BPSO investigators determined the body was from Shreveport and on Monday contacted the Shreveport Police Department with their findings.

Sgt. Angie Willhite said Shreveport homicide detectives immediately launched an investigation and believe the homicide occurred in Shreveport.

Willhite said SPD investigators now are working to develop suspects in the homicide and writing search warrants to present to a Caddo District Judge in order to pursue the investigation