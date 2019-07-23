BPSO: Third arrest made in Benton homicide case

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman has become the third person to be arrested in connection with the murder of a Benton man found shot to death in his front yard.

According to a statement released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Shawna M. Jones was arrested Tuesday afternoon for her involvement in the murder of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger of Benton back in mid-March.

The sheriff’s office says Jones was taken into custody in Shreveport earlier in the day by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force after BPSO detectives got a warrant for her arrest as a Principal to Second Degree Murder.

SWAT arrests Justin Sepulvado (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Pippenger was shot to death outside of his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive in Benton in the evening of March 15.

Back on May 21, S.W.A.T. members and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, of the 1300 block of Lampkin St. in Bossier City, for the murder of Pippenger. Then on June 14, Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Alisa Lochabay, 26, of the 2600 block of Highland Ave. in Shreveport, as a principal to murder.

Jones was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, where she is being held on $250,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.



Justin Sepulvado, 29 (Photo: Bossire Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Shawna M. Jones, 29 (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.