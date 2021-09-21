BPSO: Tip leads to dead, malnourished horses at Benton training center; owner arrested

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton woman is facing more than a dozen felony animal cruelty charges after a tip led to the discovery of dead and malnourished horses in “deplorable” conditions at her horse training center, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Blackmon Driscoll, 52, is charged with 16 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office says her arrest came after detectives following up on a tip about malnourished horses at Driscoll’s training center in the 500 block of Rubicon Road got a warrant to search the property behind Benton Intermediate School.

During their investigation, detectives say they found three dead horses inside a dump trailer on the property. They also found 13 additional horses living on the property. Investigators say the horses were extremely malnourished and in such dire conditions some were barely able to walk.

Detectives also report the living conditions in the main barn for the animals were deplorable.

“The stalls were inhabitable, there was very little water available and it appears there were other signs that they have not been fed for quite some time. Eight horses were found in the stalls while two horses and three ponies were found outside the main barn.”

BPSO investigators say more than a dozen horses at Sandra Driscoll’s animal training center property in Benton were found extremely malnourished and in such dire conditions some were barely able to walk. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Driscoll was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility early Tuesday morning and remains on $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you suspect someone is abusing an animal to call the Criminal Division of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203 with information.